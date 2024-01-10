FM: We support South Africa filing lawsuit against Israeli enemy



Foreign Affairs Minister in the caretaker government, Engineer Hisham Sharaf Abdullah, affirmed the Sana’a government’s support for the humanitarian and moral decision taken by the South African government to file a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice against the Israeli enemy.

In a written letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Africa, Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister Sharaf expressed the appreciation ,pride of the Republic of Yemen, the leadership, government and people, for the position of the Republic of South Africa rejecting the war crimes and genocide committed by the Israeli enemy against the Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

He pointed out that this decision comes at an important time after the Security Council failed to carry out its responsibilities in maintaining international peace , security and preserving the lives of Palestinian civilians, due to the unlimited political, military, financial and logistical support provided by permanent members of the Security Coun

cil to the Israeli enemy.

Minister Sharaf affirmed that the Sana’a government is committed to its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security, including freedom of maritime navigation in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, and that at the same time it continues to target ships owned by the Israeli enemy or heading to it until the aggression is ended, humanitarian ,food aid enters and fuel to Gaza Strip.

Source: Yemen News Agency