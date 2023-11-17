  • Date: November 18, 2023
FM receives phone call from US counterpart


Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi received, yesterday, a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken emphasized that his nation is concerned about the injuries that seven Jordanian field hospital personnel suffered in Gaza as a result of Israeli bombing, and that both medical personnel and civilians need to be protected.

Blinken also stressed the importance of the role played by Jordan in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He affirmed his country’s commitment to achieving lasting peace based on the establishment of a Palestinian state in accordance with the two-state solution.

The two ministers discussed efforts to bring sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid into Gaza, including fuel, water, food and medicine, and to empower the staff of international organizations in Gaza.

Safadi pointed out that Israel continues to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid in clear violation of international law.

Safadi stressed the need to stop t
he war and the killing and destruction it caused immediately, and warned of its disastrous humanitarian, security and political repercussions.

He emphasized that Israel must abide by international legitimacy resolutions and stop breaking the international law, citing UN Security Council Resolution No. 2712 as the most recent example, which the Council adopted on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Source: Jordan News Agency

