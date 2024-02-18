FM partakes in dialogue session at MSC on peace, future of Israeli-Palestinian relations

Munich: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi participated Sunday in a dialogue session at the Munich Security Conference entitled “Peace in Pieces: The Future of Israeli-Palestinian Relations.”

In his remarks during the session, Safadi said, “We must put things in their proper context; what we see in Gaza is a devastating war, genocide, destruction of the livelihoods of two million people, pushing people to the brink, destroying hospitals, killing journalists, paramedics, and aid workers, and the main reason for all this is the occupation that has no end in sight, and is being entrenched day by day.”

Safadi added, “Look at the number of settlements and the increase in their number that we have seen in the past few years; look at the situation before October 7; there was a complete absence of a political horizon; there was a government that included extremist and racist ministers who clearly called for the killing of Palestinians, described them as human animals,

and did not respect their rights; and there was an approach in which this Israeli government tried to sell the false idea that it could bypass the Palestinian issue to achieve regional peace and ignore the Palestinians as if they did not exist.”

Safadi continued, “Look at the facts and figures. What did we see before October 7? Look at the number of settlements, confiscation of land, besieging and strangling the Palestinian economy, attacks on holy sites, and the political narrative that was coming out of this Israeli government. The current Israeli Prime Minister said that his mission is to thwart the aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish a state.”

Safadi stressed, “We all condemned the killing of Israeli civilians on October 7; all Arab countries condemned it, but I have not heard a single Israeli official condemn the killing of 29,000 people in Gaza, 75% of whom are women and children.”

Safadi underlined that Israel cannot enjoy security unless the Palestinians enjoy it. He said, “None of u

s will enjoy peace unless the Palestinians enjoy their legitimate rights to establish their state, freedom and dignity.”

Source: Jordan News Agency