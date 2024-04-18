FM meets Iranian counterpart

New York: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, met with his Iranian counterpart Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, on the sidelines of the UN Security Council quarterly open debate on “The situation in the Middle East, including the question of Palestinian.”

The two ministers talked about the potential of escalation in the region, efforts to halt the war in Gaza, and regional developments.

Safadi told his Iranian counterpart that Jordan would not permit Israel or Iran to transform the country into a combat zone and that it would take action against any infraction of its airspace that poses a risk to the security and well-being of its people.

Safadi emphasized that no one can outbid Jordan and its well-established historical positions in support of Palestinian rights, and that disrespecting Jordan’s positions and symbols in the Iranian official media must end.

He informed his Iranian counterpart that although Jordan desires strong ties with Iran, doing so

will involve resolving tense situations and ending meddling in Jordanian affairs.

The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that insults in some Iranian media do not reflect the official perspective that values Iran’s relations with Jordan and reaffirmed Iran’s respect for Jordan, its role, and its positions.

