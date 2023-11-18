  • Date: November 19, 2023
  • Date: November 19, 2023

FM, Dutch counterpart discuss efforts to end war against Gaza


Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, received a phone call on Saturday from his Dutch counterpart, Hanke Bruins Slot, in which they discussed the importance of stepping up efforts to end the war (against Gaza) and protect civilians.

Safadi emphasized the importance of Israel complying with international will, ending the raging war in Gaza and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe and suffering, and ceasing its repeated and ongoing attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, particularly hospitals and places of worship.

Safadi also emphasized the importance of providing immediate humanitarian aid to Palestinian brothers in Gaza.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages