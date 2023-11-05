  • Date: November 7, 2023
FM briefs Arab, Turkish counterparts on Amman meeting

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, briefed a number of his counterparts on the details of Saturday’s meeting that brought together the foreign ministers of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, and Secretary of Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, with US Secretary of State. During the meeting, Safadi said the Arab position stressed necessity of stopping the war on Gaza and the resulting killing, rejecting this policy as self-defense. This briefing came during Safadi’s phone calls held on Sunday, with foreign ministers of Bahrain, Oman, Morocco, and Turkiye, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Source: Jordan News Agency

