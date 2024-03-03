Fisheries Authority condemns aggression crime in Mocha



The General Authority for Fisheries in the Red Sea has condemned the crime committed by the American-British aggression coalition by targeting a number of Yemeni fishermen off the coast of Mocha in Taiz province.

In a statement, the Fisheries Authority denounced the crime, which led to the martyrdom of two fishermen and the loss of others as they sought to earn a living by practicing the fishing profession.

The statement stressed that the American-British presence in the Red Sea poses a serious threat to the lives of thousands of Yemeni fishermen, and poses a threat to fish wealth and the marine environment.

It called on the international community to condemn all crimes and violations targeting fishermen.

Source: Yemen News Agency