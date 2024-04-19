  • Date: April 21, 2024
  • Date: April 21, 2024

Failure to Recognize Full UN Membership for Palestinians is a Step Backward in Efforts to Achieve Regional Peace, GCC Secretary General States

Riyadh: – Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi emphasized the GCC firm position in support of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and urged the international community to work decisively and without delay to ensure the recognition of the State of Palestine and grant the Palestinian people with their basic and legitimate rights, in accordance with UN resolutions and international law.

Al-Budaiwi said that the US veto of the Palestinian membership application to the UN is a step backward in the efforts to achieve just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

He stressed that the UN Security Council must take serious steps to re-evaluate international mechanisms concerning peace, to ensures that peoples’ rights are respected and regional and global security and stability are safeguarded, stressing that all countries and internat
ional organizations must stand by justice and support efforts to restore rights and build a better future for all the peoples of the region and the world.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

