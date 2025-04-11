eXp Realty Debuts Co-Sponsor Program, Accelerating the Future of Collaborative Agent Growth

New program empowers agents with dual leadership, enhanced rewards, and deeper collaboration

New program empowers agents with dual leadership, enhanced rewards, and deeper collaboration

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today unveiled its transformative Co-Sponsor Program — a bold evolution in how agents and commercial advisors collaborate, lead, and build wealth together at eXp.

The announcement was made during eXpcon Montréal, where hundreds of agents and leaders from across Canada and the globe gathered for a three-day real estate conference. For the first time in company history, new agents and advisors joining eXp can now select both a Primary Sponsor and a Co-Sponsor, unlocking access to two leaders instead of one. This initiative amplifies leadership support, accelerates onboarding success, and expands knowledge sharing. More than a structural change, it’s a strategic move to fuel agent growth, build scalable organizations, and deepen the collaborative DNA that powers eXp’s expansion.

“Just like when we pioneered cloud-based real estate and launched revenue share, this is a moment that marks where we’re headed,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “The Co-Sponsor Program isn’t just a feature — it’s an evolution in how we grow together.”

Launching May 1, 2025, the Co-Sponsor Program enhances the agent experience without changing the existing sponsorship structure. Primary Sponsors continue to earn levels 2–7 revenue share, FLQA qualifications, and stock awards. Meanwhile, Co-Sponsors are empowered to support agents beyond their personal downline — and in return, are eligible to receive level 1 revenue share and a Fast Start bonus (50% of revenue share in the agent’s first year), when applicable.

“The Co-Sponsor Program is more than an onboarding enhancement, it’s a strategic unlock for agent growth and organizational scale,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “By enabling experienced leaders to support agents outside their organization, we’re empowering more builders to rise, more agents to succeed, and ultimately expanding our global agent base faster than ever.”

What the Co-Sponsor Program Delivers:

Accelerated Agent Growth: By enabling more leaders to support and attract agents beyond their direct organization, the Co-Sponsor program creates a new engine for scalable, sustainable agent growth.

More Support, More Success: New agents and advisors now benefit from the leadership and experience of two sponsors — offering broader support and faster growth.

Stronger Rewards: Co-Sponsors earn level 1 revenue share and a 50% Fast Start bonus, adding new incentives for experienced leaders to invest in agent success.

Zero Disruption: The core benefits of Primary Sponsorship remain untouched — including all revenue share levels beyond level 1 and stock incentives.

This initiative represents an important evolution in the way agents and advisors at eXp support one another and scale their businesses. A Co-Sponsor Toolkit — complete with training, tools, and templates — is now available to help agents fully leverage the program.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 83,000 agents across 25 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

