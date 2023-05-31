Thursday, June 1, 2023
Jordan News Gazette

Latest Jordan News Online

Environment minister, UN official talk joint cooperation

Amman, May 31 (Petra)–Minister of Environment, Muawieh Radaideh, on Wednesday discussed with UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan, Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, frameworks for joint coordination and action and ways to enhance cooperation in the green growth and climate change fields. During the meeting, Radaideh highlighted the initiative launched by His Majesty King Abdullah II at the COP-27 conference on the climate-refugee nexus, urging international efforts to support this step to implement its important axes.

