  • Date: March 14, 2024
Endowments Authority recovers 65,722 bricks


The number of endowment cases at prosecutors and courts counted and sorted during the establishment phase (1443-1444 AH) reached four thousand and 89 cases, and it were recorded in unified lists and records of two thousand and 755 rulings.

A report issued by the Commission, a copy of which obtained by (Saba), stated that the number of indictments issued in the Endowments cases pending before prosecutors during the establishment phase 551 indictments, and the number of judicial rulings issued in favor of the Endowments during the same period 783 rulings.

