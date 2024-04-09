EMGA secures US$ 50M debt finance for Kazakhstan’s MFO KMF

LONDON, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP (EMGA) announces they have secured a US$50M facility senior debt facility from JICA, The Japan International Cooperation Agency.

KMF Chairman of the Board Shalkar Zhusupov: “This is the first time that KMF has entered into a partnership with JICA, whose goals and mission are close to our own. We are grateful to EMGA and JICA for their trust and support. The funds from JICA will be used to implement projects to support micro and small enterprises, including rural entrepreneurs, which will create new opportunities and contribute to their economic growth.”

EMGA’s Head of Investment Banking and Managing Director Sajeev Chakkalakal said, “We are delighted to have arranged this new landmark debt facility for our long-standing client KMF. It has been a real pleasure to work with them again, as they continue to solidify their position as the largest MFI in the country, and further strengthen their financial position in spite of turbulent times.”

EMGA’s Managing Director Jeremy Dobson added, “This new financing will help KMF deliver on their stated mission; to continue to help entrepreneurs throughout Kazakhstan, and to develop their business with a greater focus on female owned businesses and in rural areas.”

MFO KMF is one of the leaders in Central Asian microfinance sector. The company aims to establish long-term partnership relations with clients based on mutual trust, understanding and respect. MFO “KMF” disburses clients individual and group loans for the following types of activity: business, trade, crop farming and cattle-breeding, production and services and consumer lending.

JICA: The Japan International Cooperation Agency is a governmental agency that delivers the bulk of Official Development Assistance for the government of Japan. It is chartered with assisting economic and social growth in developing countries, and the promotion of international cooperation.

Emerging Markets Global Advisory Limited (EMGA), with offices in London and New York, helps financial institutions and corporates seeking new debt or equity capital. EMGA’s multi-national team combine the decades of experience necessary to complete transactions on behalf of their clients within the world’s emerging markets and frontier economies, including Kazakhstan which remains a key market. With a proven track record in capital formation and strategic advisory throughout diverse economic cycles, EMGA continues expanding its geographic reach and service offering, solidifying its place in the market as one of the industries pre-eminent emerging markets focused niche investment banks.

Contact details

info@ emergingmarketsglobaladvisory. com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000933917