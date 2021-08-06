Embassy in Germany: Bahrain not classified in high-risk or virus mutant regions

Bahraini citizens may travel to Germany after they show proof of a negative PCR test that does not exceed 72 hours, or recovery from COVID-19, or vaccination approved by the German authorities.

 

Bahrain’s embassy to Germany said that the new rule has been effective since August 1.

 

Bahrainis with vaccinations not approved by Germany must present a negative PCR test, bearing in mind that some airlines require two test certificates in addition to proof of vaccination, the embassy added.

 

The new rules come after the German authorities decided to distinguish only between high-risk and virus mutant regions.

 

High-risk regions are characterized by high SARS-CoV-2 virus incidence rates, thus posing a significant infection risk. Virus mutant regions, in turn, are marked by the prevalence of concerning coronavirus variants. Bahrain is not classified in either region.

 

 

Source: Bahrain News Agency

