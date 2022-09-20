ELEKTROS SONIC Receives Test Results, One Step Closer for DOT Certification

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in the electric mobility industry, today announced that the company has received significant results regarding the Elektros Sonic vehicles FMVSS 500 Report for Low-Speed Vehicles which was recently conducted overseas by a reputable company hired earlier in the year.

The results from the FMVSS 500 Report concluded that the Elektros Sonic vehicle successfully passed the Maximum Speed Test and Gross Vehicle Weight Rating. The vehicle also passed a variety of safety equipment requirements for the Department of Transportation certification including the driver and passenger’s mirrors, parking brake, and the Vehicle Identification Number. The Elektros Sonic vehicles, however, will need to be tested again for other safety equipment requirements such as the headlamps, tail lamps, and seat belt assemblies.

The FMVSS 500, in accordance with the U.S. Department of Transportation, specify basic safety equipment including lights, reflectors, mirrors, windshields, windshield wipers, parking brakes and seat belts on motor vehicles whose maximum speed is between 20 and 25 mph. The purpose of this test helps ensure that low-speed vehicles can be safely operated on public streets, roads and highways are equipped with the minimum motor vehicle equipment appropriate for motor vehicle safety. Low-speed vehicles means a motor vehicle that is four-wheeled; whose speed attainable more than 20 mph but not more than 25 mph on a paved level surface; and whose gross vehicle weight rating is less than 3,000 lbs. as stated by the NTEA.

The company looks forward to focusing their efforts on the remaining requirements and is thrilled to be one step closer to receiving certification from the Department of Transportation for Elektros Sonic vehicles.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023. https://elek.world/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/elektrosenergy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elektrosmotors/

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.’s products, the introduction of new products, the Company’s ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investcore Media Phone: 201.355.6946

Email: info@investcoremedia.com

Elektros, Inc.

Email: info@elektrosmotors.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.