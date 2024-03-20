Electricity demand peaks at 3760 Megawatts on TuesdayWorks Minister visits Rural Roads Development Program and meets UNEPS Office Director

Amman: The National Electric Power Company reported that Tuesday, saw a peak in electricity demand, reaching 3760 megawatts.

As the current winter season progresses, the maximum load recorded has reached 4050 megawatts, indicating the increasing demand for electricity during this period.

Highlighting a milestone, the Kingdom experienced its highest electrical load in August last year, registering a remarkable 4220 megawatts.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Roads, Ghalib Mutlaq, was briefed on the progress of the rural roads development program.

During the visit, Minister Mutlaq discussed with the program staff, the Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNEPS) in Yemen, and the Director of the Office’s Emergency Lifeline ‘Rural Roads’ Project, the progress of implementation of many rural road projects, as well as the support provided to road projects through United Nations Office.

The Minister gave an overview of the conditions of the road network in Yemen, and the extent of its need for increased support through the UNEPS office, with the aim of implementing many priority projects in the areas of rehabilitation, maintenance and expansion of roads.

He praised the efforts made by the director of the Emergency Lifeline Project during his work in Yemen, expressing his readiness to overcome any difficulties that may face the office’s work in a way that contributes to the success of the projects it finan

ces in the field of roads.

While the Director of the UNEPS Office expressed her aspiration to enhance coordination and cooperation with the Ministry of Works during the coming period, stressing keenness to make efforts to increase funding for road projects.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister of Works honored the director of the Emergency Lifeline Project with the Ministry’s shield in appreciation for his efforts in supporting road projects in many provinces.

Source: Yemen News Agency