Education Ministry concludes preparations for Tawjihi exam

The Education Ministry concluded preparations for the 2023 General Secondary Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) summer session which starts on July 4.

Work teams in the ministry’s center and the field implemented the preparation plan with the highest levels of professionalism and responsibility, to ensure early readiness to hold the exam, a ministry statement cited Education Minister Azmi Mahafzah as saying during the Expanded Planning Committee meeting held Tuesday.

Mahafzah directed exam stakeholders to deal with the students in a parental spirit, and to provide the appropriate psychological atmosphere for taking the exam with ease.

He added that the ministry has formed teams to inspect the readiness of exam halls and correction centers, create an appropriate exam environment to meet students needs and provide all requirements that help to take the exam with ease.

He expalined that the ministry assigned the exam cadres, including heads of halls, assistants and supervisors of honesty and competence, and trained them to implement the instructions governing the exam.

Mahafzah confirmed that the ministry took into account needs of students with disabilities, in terms of halls accessibility, such as holding the examination in rooms on the ground floor, and providing corridors according to their building codes as well as other requirements of an appropriate examination environment for each disability.

Examination halls were opened in each of the King Hussein Cancer Hospital for sick students who are receiving treatment, and correction and rehabilitation centers for the arrested participants, Mahafzah noted.

He added that the ministry is preparing operatiion rooms in the center and the field to receive observations and inquiries about the course of the exam from students, teachers, parents and all stakeholders, in partnership and coordination with the ministries of interior and health and media outlets.

Directors of education took the exam oath during the meeting.

189,192 male and female students, will apply for the exam, distributed among the streams of academic and vocational education, while the exam will be held in 764 exam centers in education directorates, including 1,854 halls, in addition to 42 reserve halls; one reserve room for each directorate, and more than 20,000 male and female teachers will supervise the exam.

Source: Jordan News Agency