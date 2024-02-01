Early Exhibitors for Licensing Expo 2024 Announced Include Nintendo, Pokémon, NBCUniversal, Spin Master, Paramount, Hasbro, BBC Studios, Netflix

Show theme confirmed as Brands at Play, spotlighting toys, gaming and sports.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Licensing Expo, the world’s leading event dedicated to brand licensing, IP extension and collaborations, today announces its first wave of exhibiting companies, covering the full spectrum of licensed categories. Organized by Informa Markets’ Global Licensing Group and sponsored by Licensing International, the event will showcase thousands of the newest, most popular and evergreen IPs from toys and games, sports, video games, anime, film and TV, food and drink, fashion, corporate brands and other categories.

Licensing Expo is the only global event this year to showcase all aspects of fandom, branded experiences and how they connect to consumer products. With a thematic focus of "Brands at Play," particular emphasis will be given to the power play holds in every stage of life and the creativity it allows when building brands. Visitors will see this live through immersive activations, educational content, tailored meeting spaces and thousands of new and established brands to shop for the latest and most sought-after IPs.

"Licensing Expo is the one event destination in 2024 that will bring together brand owners, licensing agents, manufacturers and retailers from across the globe all seeking new business opportunities, the latest in consumer trends and the hottest upcoming properties available to license," comments Anna Clarke, SVP Licensing, Informa Markets. "As the landscape of the industry is fast evolving with market consolidation and expanding verticals, Licensing Expo hosts the most important platform annually to connect in-person with what is happening, gain perspective of what will come and benefit from the unmissable value of face-to-face conversations with everyone in the licensing community. It is the only meeting point for all things licensing year-round, with this year drawing a focused lens particularly to brands at play."

Notable companies already confirmed to exhibit include BBC Studios, Crayola, Crunchyroll, Nintendo, Pokémon, TETRIS, Minecraft, Hasbro, SEGA, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Paramount, Netflix, Smiley, Chupa Chups, Bandai Namco Entertainment America, NECA, Scholastic, Spin Master, Tokidoki, Ubisoft, NBCUniversal, CAA Brand Management, Boy Scouts of America, Joester Loria Group, Beanstalk, The Smurfs, Toei Animation, The Coca-Cola Company, Peanuts, Moonbug, Legendary Entertainment, Amazon MGM Studios, Penguin Random House, Epic Rights, Pocket.Watch, XOMG Pop, JoJo Siwa, Brandgenuity, Panama Jack, Jazwares, Maui & Sons, ROBBiArt, CD Projekt Red, Riot Games and more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Top licensors will showcase coveted brands from Bluey to Dr. Seuss, for kids and toys; Super Mario Bros and Sonic the Hedgehog, in gaming; Ghostbusters, Tetris, Monopoly and Rubik's Cube in nostalgia; all the way to names like The Witcher in pop-culture – there is something to explore for every audience at the world's biggest and only go-to show for IP. Registration is open. Decision-makers and retailers already registered include Abercrombie, Urban Outfitters, Danone, Amazon, Deichmann, Hobby Lobby, Pacsun, Walgreens, McFarlane Toys, Hallmark Cards, Crocs, Mad Engine and Ross Stores.

