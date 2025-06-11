e Sono and POCUS Certification Academy Launch Ultrasound Proficiency On-Demand Bundles for Key Clinical and Specialty Certifications

Case-based online ultrasound simulation provides a streamlined path to earning trusted credentials and improving patient care globally

HAMBURG, Germany and ROCKVILLE, Md., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — e Sono (by 3B Scientific), a globally recognized leader in clinical ultrasound simulation, and the POCUS Certification Academy, a globally trusted provider of point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) education and certification and part of the Inteleos non-profit organization, have partnered to offer new bundled packages to advance ultrasound proficiency. The bundles combine e Sono’s interactive, real case-based online ultrasound simulation courses with the POCUS Certification Academy’s Clinical and Specialty Certifications – providing a comprehensive path to hands-on learning and professional credentialing.

The on-demand bundles provide clinicians with comprehensive, evidence-based training and a clear pathway to validate their ultrasound proficiency in key clinical areas, including Abdominal, Musculoskeletal (MSK), and OB/GYN Maternal Fetal Health.

As point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) becomes an essential tool across medical specialties, the demand for accessible, high-quality education, training, and rigorous certification continues to grow. These new bundles address this need by integrating e Sono’s hands-on ultrasound simulation-recently recognized as an Approved POCUS Education Provider -with the POCUS Certification Academy’s globally respected certification process. Clinicians benefit from real-patient case simulations, immediate feedback, and a streamlined path to earning credentials that are trusted worldwide, ultimately improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care.

“By combining e Sono’s high-fidelity ultrasound simulation training with the POCUS Certification Academy’s rigorous certification process, we are empowering clinicians everywhere to build and validate their ultrasound skills with confidence anytime, anywhere” said Adi Baruch, Executive at e Sono”. This partnership sets a new standard for innovative, accessible, and high-impact ultrasound education and training.”

“POCUS is rapidly becoming the new stethoscope, with a growing number of users entering the field,” explained Jasmine Rockett, Director of POCUS Certification Academy. “Ultrasound learning requires extensive clinical training alongside theoretical instruction. e Sono’s unique technology allows users to train with real ultrasound scenarios anytime, anywhere, from any internet-connected device,” Rockett continued. “This enables them to combine theoretical knowledge provided by POCUS.org with hands-on practice, ultimately enhancing their ultrasound skills.”

The e Sono and POCUS Certification Academy Bundles are available now online, allowing clinicians around the world to learn at their own pace and on their own schedule.

About e Sono and 3B Scientific

e Sono (by 3B scientific) is a cutting-edge, web-based SaaS ultrasound simulator designed to meet the evolving needs of modern ultrasound education. e Sono is committed to revolutionizing clinical ultrasound training and making it accessible to all, e Sono partners with the world’s leading POCUS organizations to deliver a top-quality, real-life ultrasound training experience. It empowers learners and clinicians at all levels to practice and simulate realistic ultrasound scenarios anytime, anywhere — without the need for specialized equipment.

About 3B Scientific

3B Scientific, established in 1948 in Hamburg, Germany, is a global provider of state-of-the-art medical simulators and educational products for healthcare and veterinary training. With a presence in over 120 countries, the 3B Scientific Group continues to drive its mission of advancing the delivery of medical and veterinary education worldwide.

About Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Academy

Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Certification Academy offers globally recognized certifications for healthcare providers to independently validate their POCUS knowledge, application, and proficiency. POCUS partners with constituents through rigorous assessments, continual learning opportunities, and community building around important topics relevant to POCUS.

About Inteleos

Inteleos is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare globally. It oversees the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®), the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement (APCA ), and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy (PCA), collectively representing 150,000+ certified medical professionals worldwide. The Inteleos Foundation manages the organization’s philanthropic initiatives.

