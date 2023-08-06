During Defense Minister attending military parade in Marib: We have the capabilities capable of imposing new rules of engagement with enemy

The parade ground in the central military region in Marib province witnessed a solemn military parade, the implementation of a military exercise with live ammunition with various light, medium and heavy weapons, support and airdrops for paratroopers from the “first special batch” graduates of the Republican Guard forces and the special forces of the central military region.

During the parade, and the implementation of the military exercise, in which the forces were able to demolish the positions of the hypothetical enemy, and encircle it with parachute landings, the Minister of Defense, Major General Muhammad Nasser Al-Atefi, confirmed that the graduation of these qualitative forces represents a strong tributary to strengthening the military capabilities of the Republic of Yemen, keeping pace with the requirements of the current stage in all its aspects. And its future prospects, and its main requirements, foremost of which is preparation and constant readiness to face all challenges.

He said: “Our armed forces have become feared at the level of the entire region in terms of training, qualification, armament, and readiness, thanks to God and His help, support, care, and continuous follow-up from the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Al-Alam bin Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, the Yemeni people and their armed forces were able to accomplish great deeds and majestic victories that inspire Pride and glory.”

He added, “We in the Yemeni armed forces stand before many challenges and strategies, foremost of which is the keenness to fully possess the tools, means, and methods that achieve qualitative leaps advanced steps, and a higher level of preference, professionalism, and combat readiness, which is effective and capable of confronting existing threats.”

Defense Minister made it clear that the supreme revolutionary and political leadership had met the efforts to establish peace positively. In the interest of establishing a comprehensive and just peace, pointing out that there is no acceptance of any evasion, maneuvering, or delay by the aggression in implementing what was agreed upon regarding the rights and legitimate demands of the Yemeni people.

And he added, “The Yemeni people stand today more than ever before with strength, solidity, cohesion, and ability to complete their comprehensive liberation battle against the aggressors, tyrants and their cronies at home, who have not yet grasped the totality of developments and changes on the national, regional and international arena, and are still betting on the outside, by doing so, they have doomed themselves to a manifest loss.”

And the Minister of Defense went on: “We are closely following the nature of the challenges posed by the American and British intervention, in a flagrant and clear manner, to obstruct all efforts made to achieve peace, foremost of which is the humanitarian file, on which they impose their directives and hostile ideas on the other side, aimed in their entirety at thwarting what It is agreed upon in a way that serves their malicious goals of prolonging the aggression and siege on our people.

He pointed out that “the American-British colonial powers are talking about peace in Yemen, while they are working on the ground contrary to what they say as they are accustomed to in their political approach, which has become exposed and defeated in front of all the free people of the world, especially the free people in Yemen, and the peoples of the axis of resistance.”

Major General Al-Atifi renewed his advice to the Saudi and Emirati regimes to be absolutely certain that whoever leans on the wall of America and Britain is doomed to collapse and failure.

He added, “The aggressors have no protection from the anger of the Yemeni people and their mujahideen heroes, because God is the victor and supporter of the heroic mujahideen, and we have all the capabilities and tactical capabilities capable of imposing strong, effective and new rules of engagement.”

The Minister of Defense praised the military expertise, skills and knowledge acquired by the graduates, pointing out that “these capabilities and qualitative expertise will contribute to strengthening aspects of construction, modernization and development of the giant armed forces, whose responsibilities lie with great future tasks, as a victory for the Republic of Yemen and the will of its steadfast and loyal people.”

For his part, Colonel Yahya Ghaleb explained, in the speech of the graduates, that they had acquired combat skills in the mountainous ,desert areas, the jungles and valleys with all perfection and professionalism, keeping pace with the course of the joint modern battles.

The graduates had presented examples of the military and physical skills they had acquired, which embodied the advanced level they had reached.

At the end of the military parade and tactical exercise, which included an expressive poem by the poet Amin Al-Jawfi, the Minister of Defense honored the first graduates, and certificates were distributed to the participants.

Source: Yemen News Agency