Duck Creek Technologies Launches Policy with Active Delivery

The Cloud-Native Solution Enables P&C and General Insurers to Deliver Products at Scale by Eliminating the Need for Upgrades

BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announced the general availability of Policy with Active Delivery, a revolutionary solution that eliminates the need for upgrades and enables P&C insurers to deliver insurance products at scale in an era of rapid customer-centric innovation and growth.

Policy with Active Delivery is a cloud-native solution that leverages the power, scalability, and security of the Azure cloud to provide bi-weekly product updates. These updates are applied automatically, assuring there are no disruptions to an insurer’s operations while eliminating the need for additional, costly resources to manage massive upgrades. All updates are “feature flagged,” allowing insurers to choose when to activate them, ensuring zero impact to their production environment.

Policy with Active Delivery also offers low-code configuration tools, an integrated development environment for insurance products, and pre-built content for various lines of business, allowing insurers to go to market faster, increase operational efficiencies, and improve customer satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to introduce Policy with Active Delivery, a game-changing solution that sets a new standard for policy administration in the P&C industry,” said Jess Keeney, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “With Active Delivery, insurers can free their IT resources to focus on innovation, rather than maintenance, and respond to the evolving needs of their customers and agents with speed and agility. Policy with Active Delivery is the ultimate expression of our vision to simplify insurance technology and empower our customers to achieve their business goals.”

To drive operational efficiencies, Policy with Active Delivery automates manual processes by leveraging low-code configuration tools for agile updates and enhanced speed to market for new products. These efficiencies translate into reduced expense ratios, improved core operational performance, and enhanced scalability to handle higher volumes seamlessly.

The platform supports omnichannel access, catering to the self-service expectations of customers, agents, and brokers alike. It also enhances underwriting performance by implementing rules-based processing and dynamic workflows, ensuring consistent and optimized outcomes.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X .

