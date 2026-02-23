Dubai Hosts Global Glass Industry Leaders at the 3rd International Glass Manufacturing Show in April 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dubai hosts a distinguished gathering of leading figures and decision makers from the global glass industry at the 3rd edition of the International Glass Manufacturing Show (IGMS) scheduled to take place from 21–23 April 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event serves as a specialized platform bringing together top manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers to showcase cutting edge industrial innovations, explore future trends in glass production, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a regional and international hub for advanced manufacturing and specialized exhibitions.

Recognized as one of the leading glass industry events in the Middle East and Africa, IGMS covers the entire production process from manufacturing and processing to finishing techniques and applications in construction, architectural facades, automotive glass and other industrial uses.

The exhibition will feature broad participation from regional and international companies, focusing on high performance flat and architectural glass, including insulating glass, low emission coatings, tempered and coated glass. Smart glass solutions and modern technological applications in commercial and architectural projects will also be highlighted. Attendees can engage with advanced machinery, digital transformation tools, and AI driven systems that enhance production efficiency and global competitiveness.

IGMS provides an effective platform for fostering business collaboration and strategic partnerships, offering direct access to decision makers, suppliers, and distributors, facilitating deal making, and expanding business opportunities across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Dubai’s strategic location, advanced logistics infrastructure, and business friendly regulatory environment further enhance these opportunities.

The conference program will feature specialized sessions addressing key global trends, including the shift toward value and technology driven models, the evolving roles of Asia, Europe and the Middle East on demand and production, challenges related to energy and raw material costs, the impact of trade policies and environmental regulations, and the growing role of regional manufacturing and digital product tracking.

Sessions will also highlight Dubai’s position as a global hub for advanced manufacturing and re-export, leveraging major urban development projects in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and integrated logistics networks connecting the region to African and Asian markets.

The program emphasizes technological innovation and digital transformation in the glass sector, including smart and energy efficient glass, AI enabled quality and furnace monitoring systems, investment opportunities, regulatory developments, sustainability standards and global frameworks such as the EU CBAM. Advanced glass applications across construction, automotive, renewable energy, electronics and packaging sectors will also be showcased, positioning IGMS 2026 as a comprehensive platform for industry insights and strategic partnerships.

Organizing the 3rd International Glass Manufacturing Show underscores Dubai’s commitment to supporting the industrial sector, promoting innovation, and strengthening its role as a global hub for specialized exhibitions and investment in the glass industry.

