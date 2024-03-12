  • Date: March 13, 2024
Drone Parts Found in Irbid After Reported Explosion, Authorities Investigate


A spokesperson for the Public Security Department (PSD) said Tuesday that specialized explosive ordnance disposal teams from the Jordan Armed Forces and the PSD have located fragments of a drone in an open area of Irbid, north.

This discovery follows reports of an explosion heard in the region on the evening of Monday, March 11. According to the spokesperson, the incident did not result in any damage.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the origins of the drone and to understand the specifics surrounding the incident. The spokesperson urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified videos related to the event, which some individuals have attempted to distribute across various social media platforms.

Source: Jordan News Agency

