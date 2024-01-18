Dr. Tunji Olowolafe’s Visionary Role in Infrastructure and Building Nigeria’s Future

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Dr. Tunji Olowolafe, a trained medical doctor, philanthropist, and the esteemed Chairman of Deux Project Limited , was born in London and currently resides in Nigeria. Beyond his professional commitments, Dr. Olowolafe is known for his passion for yoga, long-distance running, and marathon training. His avid reading habit not only enriches his personal life but also fuels his continuous self-improvement, contributing significantly to his career and his visionary role in shaping Nigeria’s infrastructure.

Impact on Nigeria’s Infrastructure and Future

As Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria faces substantial infrastructural challenges across various sectors, affecting its economic growth, social development, and the quality of life of its citizens. Dr. Olowolafe has dedicated his career to addressing these infrastructural gaps.

In 2008, as Chairman of the Lekki Concession Company, Dr. Olowolafe spearheaded the upgrade and expansion of the Lekki-Epe Expressway and coastal road. This project significantly ameliorated the transport infrastructure in Lagos, addressing the urgent need for road improvements to reduce congestion and accidents.

Addressing Nigeria’s critical power supply issues, Dr. Olowolafe serves as a non-executive Director of Western Power & Gas Limited. This company is a major stakeholder in the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko Disco), which supplies electricity to 400k+ customers in the southern part of Lagos state. The company has recently invested N14bn+ in network rehabilitation, customer metering, and overall service improvement.

As a non-executive Director of Infracorp Nigeria, a $15bn infrastructure investment entity, Dr. Olowolafe contributes to mobilizing investments into critical infrastructure projects, especially in transport and logistics.

Other Professional Experience and Impact

Dr. Olowolafe has been recognized as a World Fellow of the Duke of Edinburgh, an honor awarded for outstanding leadership and service. He also mentors young business leaders in Nigeria, believing in the potential of youth to drive the nation forward. His advice emphasizes pursuing personal interests and collaborative efforts for success.

In 2020, Dr. Olowolafe played a pivotal role in the Covid-19 response for Ekiti State. As the Chair of the Medical Logistics and Project Nomination Committee, he was responsible for upgrading healthcare facilities, such as the Oba Adejugbe Specialist Hospital, and advancing the State’s research and testing capabilities. His efforts also included setting up a Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory in Ekiti State Teaching Hospital for COVID-19 testing, exemplifying his continued commitment to improving public health infrastructure and social impact.

Dr. Olowolafe’s balanced approach to professional excellence and personal growth, combined with his strategic contributions to Nigeria’s infrastructure, portrays a promising future for the country under visionary leaders like him.

