Dr. Bin Habtoor meets Technical Education and Vocational Training Minister



Caretaker Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor, during his meeting today,Saturday, Caretaker Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training Ghazi Ahmed Ali Mohsen, was briefed on the progress of the activity of the ministry and its affiliated units.

In the meeting attended by Minister of State Ahmed Al-Ali, Minister Ghazi referred to the progress of implementation of the Ministry’s annual plan for the current year 1445 AH at the level of the Ministry’s office , its affiliated colleges and institutes, as well as the Skills Development Fund.

In the meeting, Dr. Bin Habtoor stressed the importance that the technical education and vocational training sector occupies in the map of education and human development at the global level.

He pointed out the government’s keenness to achieve a strong presence in this sector and develop its role in serving the requirements of development , the local and regional labor market.

Dr. Bin Habtoor praised the general performance level of the community col

leges , training institutes affiliated with the Ministry and their prominent role in educating and qualifying a wide segment of young men , women in a variety of technical and professional specializations.

He pointed out the government’s keenness to enhance the absorptive capacity of this sector and achieve its important role in serving human development.