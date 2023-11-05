  • Date: November 7, 2023
Dhamar preachers bless operations of armed forces against Zionist enemy?

The offices of the General Authority for Endowments and Guidance in Dhamar Governorate organized an extensive meeting for scholars and preachers of the city of Dhamar, under the slogan “the Al-Aqsa Flood…the beginning of the demise of the temporary entity.”

At the meeting, speeches were delivered by the Director of the Endowment Authority Office, Abdullah Al-Jarmouzi, reviewing the ugliness of the massacres committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people around the clock.

It touched on the attempts of the usurping entity to forcibly displace the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The words blessed and supported the military operations carried out by the Yemeni armed forces against the targets of the Zionist enemy in the Palestinian Arab territories.

Source: Yemen News Agency

