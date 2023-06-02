Deputizing for King, Issawi attends funeral of Ali al-Fazza

Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, on Friday attended the funeral of Ali al-Fazza al-Awamleh, Special Adviser to His Majesty the King. Issawi conveyed His Majesty’s condolences to the deceased family. Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Advisor to His Majesty for Tribal Affairs, Atef Hajaya, and Royal Hashemite Court Imam Ahmad Khalaileh, attended the funeral.

Source: Jordan News Agency