Deliverect launches “Hidden Gems” contest to support SMB restaurants

Winners will be announced on the first annual ‘International Food Delivery Day’ to celebrate restaurateurs, wait staff, chefs and delivery drivers

GHENT, Belgium, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Deliverect , a scale-up that connects Uber Eats, Deliveroo, Doordash, Just Eat Takeaway.com and more delivery companies directly to restaurants’ POS systems, has today launched its “Hidden Gems” contest to support the global restaurant industry.

Following a year that saw a food delivery boom in response to the pandemic, Deliverect is continuing to support the restaurants we all know and love by welcoming its SMB customers to submit their online ordering “hidden gem” menu item. The winner will receive €50,000 plus 1-year’s free Deliverect services, and an additional €50,000 will be divided and awarded to runner-ups, special categories, and honourable mention entries.

Deliverect has a deep commitment to helping the food and hospitality industry thrive. With the “Hidden Gems” contest, the company is continuing its mission to help restaurants further their online growth and launch new initiatives. Deliverect will also roll out several initiatives designed to create unique conversations between foodie-heroes and the community, including charity donations, events and the first official International Food Delivery Day, taking place on 8 September 2021.

Zhong Xu, CEO and Co-founder of Deliverect: “I understand first hand how difficult the restaurant industry is. After a tough year for hospitality who have had to roll with the punches, we want to take the time out to show our appreciation for all that these foodie-heroes do. But we aren’t stopping there. We’re excited to also host the first annual International Food Delivery Day as a day of celebration for restaurateurs, wait staff, kitchen chefs, delivery drivers and everyone else who works hard to make sure we can all enjoy a scrumptious meal at home.”

A recent Just Eat Takeaway.com report observed a 79% increase in online orders in the first quarter of 2021, nearly double its forecasted growth rate, as a boom in eating at home during the coronavirus pandemic continued. Deliverect saw this come to life when the company helped to process an average of more than 1 million orders per week in the last year, a 750% increase from the year before.

Jerome Laredo, CRO and Co-founder of Deliverect: “With restaurants reopening in many markets, we still see a growing demand for delivery, take-out, and table apps. As the global gateway for online food ordering and delivery, Deliverect aims to help restaurants focus on what they do best – serve great food. We’ve always said that we will be the first to help deliver a burger to the moon, and this initiative brings us one step closer to achieving that.”

From small family owned establishments to large global chains, restaurants all over the world rely on Deliverect for online order management. Our “Hidden Gems” competition was created to support our small and mid-size customers who have faced enormous challenges, having to rapidly shift to online at the start of the pandemic. These restaurants do not often get the recognition and the visibility that they deserve. “Hidden Gems” is a chance to celebrate them and bring new customers to enjoy their great food.

To participate in the contest, Deliverect SMB restaurants can upload a photo of their hidden gem to the contest voting site , along with a description of the dish. The deadline is 22 August and voting will be open to the public from 21 July – 5 September.

For more information on the Hidden Gems contest, please visit www.deliverect.com/en/gems. For more information on how to participate in any of the International Food Delivery Day activities, please visit www.fooddeliveryday.org.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a SaaS company that simplifies online food delivery management. Deliverect seamlessly integrates online orders from food delivery channels (Uber Eats, Doordash, Just Eat Takeaway.com, etc.), allowing 12,000+ establishments to improve operational service and increase customer satisfaction. Operating in over 30 markets around the world, Deliverect is trusted by restaurant chains and FMCGs such as Taco Bell, Timeout Market, and Unilever, as well as small and midsize restaurants and dark kitchens around the world. To find out more information visit www.deliverect.com .

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1492587/Deliverect_Logo. jpg