Delegation of Investment and Trade Court Visits Several Chinese Courts

Beijing, A judicial delegation led by the President of the Investment and Trade Court, Judge Khalid bin Ali Al Obaidly, visited several courts in the Fujian province of the People’s Republic of China, including the regional high court of the province, the commercial court, the commercial dispute resolution center, and the judicial systems and information management center of the province.

During the visit, a series of meetings were held to explore opportunities for cooperation in exchanging expertise in accelerating and supporting the procedural aspects of litigation with technology and smart digital solutions due to the excellence of Chinese courts in this field.

Deputy President of the Investment and Trade Court Judge Issa Ahmed Al Nasr delivered a speech titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Enhancing the Knowledge Economy’s Attractiveness for Foreign Direct Investment.” The speech touched on the historical relations between the Arab Gulf states and China, which have been marked by growing trade between the two parties. This growing trade will enhance international judicial cooperation, reinforce understanding of litigation mechanisms, and recognize their outcomes to support the pace of mutual trade and investment.

The speech also outlined the goals of establishing the Investment and Trade Court in Qatar and provided statistics on its achievements in its first year of operation, which demonstrated its contribution to the efforts of the Qatari judiciary in achieving its goals and ensuring the realization of justice in the country.

The visit was part of a bilateral judicial cooperation program initiated in 2021 between the President of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Chief Justice of the Chinese Supreme Court.

Source: Qatar News Agency