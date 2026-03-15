Dead Sea Ultramarathon 50km Race Gains International Classification

Dead sea: The 50km race within the Dead Sea Ultramarathon has received international certification from the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU) for the 2026 edition, marking a step that strengthens Jordan's presence on the global endurance sports map. According to Jordan News Agency, the race, scheduled for April 10, has been officially classified by the IAU after meeting internationally recognized organizational and technical standards for ultramarathon events. The designation allows runners to record their results within globally recognized competitions and elevates the event's status among international endurance races. Director General of the Jordan Marathon Association (Run Jordan), Lina Kurd, said the classification represents an important milestone in the development of endurance races in the Kingdom. She noted that obtaining international recognition for the 50km race reflects ongoing efforts to organize sporting events that meet global standards while offering runners a distinctive comp etitive experience. The Dead Sea Ultramarathon is considered one of the region's prominent sporting events, attracting runners from around the world to compete along the shores of the Dead Sea, the lowest point on Earth. The recognition also highlights the continued work of the Jordan Marathon Association to enhance the quality of its races and promote Jordan as a destination for sports tourism and endurance events.