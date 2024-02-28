Dead children from hunger in Gaza rise to 6

Gaza: The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, announced the martyrdom of two children in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex due to dehydration and malnutrition.

The number of martyrs of the famine among children has risen to 6 due to dehydration and malnutrition, Al-Qudra said in a press statement on Wednesday evening.

He called on international organizations to take immediate action to prevent the humanitarian catastrophe in the northern Gaza Strip.

He added that the international community today is facing a moral and humanitarian test to stop the genocide committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Jordan News Agency