De Oro Devices Names Cori Lathan, PhD, as New CEO

Dr. Lathan brings two decades of medical technology with her to drive the health tech startup forward

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / De Oro Devices, a leading innovator in medical technology for the aging and mobility-impaired population, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Cori Lathan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In her new role, Lathan will focus on continuing the rapid growth De Oro Devices has seen by exploring new partnerships across the healthcare industry and working to advance its innovative technology.

Dr. Lathan joins De Oro Devices from her previous role as CEO at AnthroTronix, where she successfully invented, developed, and commercialized medical technology for over 20 years before leading the company through a successful exit. She has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer and Young Global Leader and is the founding co-chair of their Global Futures Council on Human Augmentation and Longevity. Her expertise in brain health and age tech as well as mobility products positions her as a visionary leader capable of driving De Oro Devices to new heights.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Cori Lathan as our new CEO," said Sidney Collin, Board Member, Co-founder, President and CTO at De Oro Devices. "Her exceptional leadership, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our mission. As we continue to improve the lives of the mobility-impaired, I know Dr. Lathan is the right leader to take De Oro Devices forward."

"I am honored and excited to lead De Oro Devices into its next chapter of growth and innovation," said Dr. Cori Lathan. "The team’s dedication to changing lives through developing transformational medical technologies is inspiring, and I look forward to building on the company’s successes to make a meaningful impact on technology for the aging population globally."

De Oro Devices is at the forefront of medical technology, known for creating the first non-invasive cueing technology that can be used with any mobility aid to improve mobility and decrease falls for people with mobility impairments. Learn more at www.getnexstride.com.

About De Oro Devices

De Oro Devices is an award-winning tech startup that’s restoring mobility, independence, and a higher quality of life to individuals with mobility challenges and/or heightened fall risk. De Oro’s flagship product, NexStride, is a small, unobtrusive device that can attach to any assisted walking tool (i.e., cane, walker, or rollator), which leverages visual and auditory cueing technology to reduce fall risk and improve mobility. Learn more at www.getnexstride.com.

Contact Information

William Thompson

pr@deorodevices.com

SOURCE: De Oro Devices

View the original press release on newswire.com.