Datavault AI Announces Anticipated Launch of Josh Gibson Stablecoin and Josh Gibson NIL Strategies for Its Forthcoming NIL Exchange

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) ("Datavault AI" or the "Company"), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization technologies announced today the anticipated launch of the Josh Gibson Stablecoin and dedicated Josh Gibson Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) strategies for its forthcoming sports and entertainment focused NIL digital asset exchange. This initiative builds directly on Major League Baseball's (MLB's) historic integration of Negro Leagues (1920-1948) statistics into the official major league record and celebrates Black History Month by honoring the legacy of baseball icon Josh Gibson.

As outlined in the MLB's May 2024 press release, the statistics of the Negro Leagues have officially entered the major league record, recognizing the achievements of thousands of black players previously excluded from MLB. Josh Gibson, widely regarded as one of the greatest catchers and hitters in baseball history, now holds multiple all-time MLB records, including career batting average (.372), slugging percentage (.718), and on-base plus slugging (OPS 1.177), as well as several single-season marks. These updates affirm Gibson's status among the game's all-time greats.

Leveraging Datavault AI's patented Information Data Exchange® (IDE), Data Vault®, DataScore®, and DataValue® AI technologies, the Josh Gibson Stablecoin will build on the Company's established stablecoin frameworks, including its patented Data Vault platform in alignment with emerging regulations such as the GENIUS Act and Stable Coin Act. The Josh Gibson Stablecoin will be a digital asset designed to support legacy preservation, fan engagement, and tokenized revenue opportunities tied to Gibson's enduring brand and historical significance.

In parallel, Datavault AI will develop targeted Josh Gibson NIL strategies for its proprietary NIL exchange platform, currently being developed in exploratory collaboration with Sports Illustrated and targeted for commercial launch in the second half of 2026. These strategies will enable secure tokenization of digital twins, licensing, trading, and monetization of Gibson's name, image, and likeness rights, creating new avenues for collectors, brands, and the broader community to engage with and support Negro Leagues history.

Sean Gibson, Josh Gibson's great grandson and Executive Director of the Josh Gibson Foundation, stated: "My family is incredibly proud to see my great grandfather's legacy honored in this innovative way. With MLB now officially recognizing the Negro Leagues' statistics and Josh's place among baseball's all-time greats, Datavault AI's Josh Gibson Stablecoin and NIL strategies will bring his story to new generations through Web 3.0 technology. This is a powerful tribute during Black History Month that preserves black excellence in sports while creating real economic opportunities for the future. We look forward to working together to make his achievements accessible to fans worldwide."

"Josh Gibson was not only one of the greatest players in baseball history, he was a trailblazer whose excellence was denied its rightful place for decades. With MLB now officially integrating the Negro Leagues statistics, we are proud to launch the Josh Gibson Stablecoin and develop comprehensive NIL strategies on our forthcoming exchange. This initiative perfectly demonstrates how Datavault AI's tokenization technology, AI platforms, and Information Data Exchange® can preserve cultural legacies while creating real economic opportunities. We are especially excited to celebrate Black History Month and we anticipate that we will distribute a special commemorative Josh Gibson meme coin to our shareholders in the near term. We will announce the record date for any such distribution once it has been approved by our board of directors. We anticipate that the distribution will be on the basis of one coin for every one share of Datavault AI common stock, rewarding our investors as we bridge sports history with the future of Web3."

To celebrate Black History Month and Josh Gibson's monumental contributions to baseball and American history, Datavault AI anticipates that it will distribute a special commemorative Josh Gibson meme coin to its shareholders on the basis of one commemorative meme coin for every one share of Datavault AI common stock held, subject to board approval, setting of a record date and standard distribution terms, in each case which Datavault AI will announce at a later date. The commemorative meme coin will be intended as a digital collectible with potential trading availability on the IDE following distribution of the coin and launch of the IDE. This distribution continues Datavault AI's tradition of delivering innovative, culturally significant digital assets directly to shareholders, similar to its recent Dream Bowl Meme Coin II initiative.

As part of this collaboration, Datavault will host a private, invitation-only event at its Philadelphia headquarters to honor the legacy of Josh Gibson in observance of Black History Month. The event will convene select media, stakeholders, and community representatives and will include demonstrations of the Company's acoustic and data technologies.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI TM (Nasdaq:DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA® , ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

About The Josh Gibson Foundation

The Josh Gibson Foundation believes in the endless possibilities for potential in today's youth. By providing academic and athletic programs that foster leadership and scholarship, we create the skills necessary for tomorrow's successes today. Our goal is to carry on the legacy of greatness and accomplishment embodied by Josh Gibson, by developing programs that help children of every ability level reach their potential. We also aim to create opportunities that set The Josh Gibson Foundation apart from other organizations and provide value for our communities. Learn more at joshgibson.org

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the expected operational, technical and commercial outcomes of the Company's commercial strategy, including the potential launch of the IDE in the second half of 2026, statements regarding our declaration and/or payment of distributions to our shareholders, and our expectations regarding the terms and/or timing of the potential distribution of a special commemorative Josh Gibson meme coin to our shareholders, including whether we will proceed with such distribution, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to the ability of Datavault AI to successfully implement its commercial partnerships, collaborations and/or strategies; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

