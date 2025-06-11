DALI Alliance Wins Big at LightFair 2025 with Two Innovation Awards for DALI+

DALI Alliance Win Two LightFair Awards

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The DALI Alliance is proud to announce that DALI+, its next-generation wireless and IP-based lighting control technology, earned two top honors at the 2025 LightFair Innovation Awards.

Presented on May 6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the annual awards recognize the most groundbreaking developments in the lighting and controls industry. Among the 11 category winners and four distinguished overall awards, DALI+ was recognized for:

Category Award : Best Control Enabling Technology

: Best Control Enabling Technology Overall Award: The Design Excellence Award

Judged by lighting and controls experts from across the industry, these awards recognize DALI+ as a standout innovation delivering advanced functionality, scalability, and interoperability for modern lighting systems. The judges praised the technology stating: “This represents a big step forward, extending DALI’s benefits to wireless networks.”

“These awards validate our vision for a smarter, more connected lighting ecosystem,” said Paul Drosihn, General Manager of the DALI Alliance. “DALI+ extends DALI into wireless and IP-based domains, without sacrificing interoperability or compliance with global standards.”

DALI+ builds on the trusted DALI protocol by using Thread as the wireless carrier, enabling standardized, robust, two-way control for features such as advanced dimming, diagnostics, and data exchange. DALI+ brings wireless control to the proven DALI ecosystem, and when paired with DALI-2, enables seamless hybrid systems that simplify integration in today’s smart buildings.

These dual wins position DALI+ as a transformative step forward in lighting innovation – cementing the DALI Alliance’s role at the forefront of intelligent building technology.

About the DALI Alliance

The DALI Alliance (also known as the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance, or DiiA) is the global industry organization for DALI-based digital lighting control, driving market adoption and standardization of the Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI®) protocol. The alliance develops technical specifications, promotes interoperability, and manages the DALI-2, DALI+ and D4i certification programs, ensuring that lighting control systems are scalable, flexible, and future-ready. The DALI Alliance works with manufacturers, system integrators, and end-users to support innovation and drive the adoption of intelligent, connected lighting solutions. Learn more at www.dali-alliance.org

Media Contact:

Jeremy Ludyjan

Global Marketing Manager, DALI Alliance

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/748de591-68e5-4549-9b54-5ff86ca38d45

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001101654