Cycling Excellence Takes Center Stage at the Cyprus Cycling Federation Awards 2024

NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Cyprus Cycling Federation hosted its prestigious annual awards ceremony last February 7, 2025, celebrating the achievements of the nation’s top cyclists, clubs, and schools. The Cyprus Cycling Federation held the event in honor of Aristides Konstantinidis, Cyprus’ first Olympic gold medalist from the 1896 Athens Olympics. It also brought together key figures in the cycling community.

The ceremony recognized outstanding performances in 2024 and highlighted the federation’s commitment to promoting cycling as both a competitive sport and a lifestyle choice. Key figures attended, including Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry Giorgos Papanastasiou; General Secretary of the Cyprus Olympic Committee Giottis Ioannides; Member of Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Management Committee Igor Makarov; Vladimir Petsas from the European Cycling Union; and Charis Filipidis from the Cyprus Sports Organization.

The ceremony presented the prestigious Aristides Konstantinidis Award to Andri Christoforou, Konstantina Georgiou, Igor Makarov, and the Municipality of Lefkoniko for their significant and long-time contributions to the sport in the region. The federation named APOL (ΑΠΟΕΛ) Best Club of the Year and recognized Agios Mnason School as Best School of the Year.

The federation crowned Andreas Miltiadis and Andri Christoforou Best Male and Female Athletes of the Year, respectively. The awards also celebrated achievements in various disciplines, including road racing, mountain biking, and downhill events. These recognitions reflect a year marked by both local successes and international representation at events such as the Paris Olympics.

In his address, Cyprus Cycling Federation President Giorgos Georgiou highlighted the federation’s dedication to nurturing talent and expanding opportunities for athletes to compete on global stages.

Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry George Papanaastasiou congratulated the winners and mentioned, “Cycling brings people closer together and promotes a healthier lifestyle. I wish your example to be followed by others for a better and more sustainable world.”

Other guests congratulating the winners were Charis Philippides of the Cyprus Athletic Organization and Giottis Ioannides, the general secretary of the Cyprus Olympic Committee.

The presence of Igor Makarov, as a winner and award presenter, is another highlight of the event. A long-time supporter of the sport in Cyprus and a member of UCI’s Management Committee, Igor Makarov has been instrumental in advancing local cycling initiatives and supporting local talents.

As athletes gear up for new challenges in 2025, the federation remains committed to maintaining inclusivity and excellence in cycling.

Please visit the Cyprus Cycling Federation’s website to see the full list of winners.

About Cyprus Cycling Federation

The Cyprus Cycling Federation is dedicated to promoting cycling at all levels—from grassroots participation to elite competition. It supports athletes through training programs, infrastructure development, and international representation while advocating for cycling as a sustainable mode of transportation. Through its initiatives, the federation inspires a culture of health, equity, and environmental responsibility.

