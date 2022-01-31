CTH Group and Atlas Technology Appoint Maggie Sun as Chief Financial Officer in Global Hiring Blitz

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CTH Group, a leading company in the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem, and its sister company, Atlas Technology Management Pte. Ltd (Atlas), one of the world’s largest companies in application specific computing, announced today the appointment of Maggie Sun as Chief Financial Officer for both entities.

CTH founder and CEO, Raymond Yuan said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Maggie at this pivotal period for our companies. We are bracing for rapid global expansion, and we will benefit tremendously from her extensive knowledge and track record to elevate our financial practices. Maggie’s capital market experience will also allow us to weigh private and public fundraising options to fuel our ambitious growth.”

In addition to the day-to-day management of Atlas’s financial reporting and strategic direction, Sun will oversee the financial operations including strategy, performance reporting, capital markets activities and investor relations across the Group’s venture capital firm Fundamental Labs and digital asset focused asset manager, IDEG.

“I’m excited to take on the positions as CFO for CTH and Atlas which are in the critical stage of expanding their global footprint in the blockchain and digital assets ecosystem. Blockchain technology is driving extraordinary innovation and value creation in our daily lives, and I’m thrilled to be contributing to its growth. Atlas has the potential to be one of the global leaders in its field and I welcome the opportunity to share its story with the capital markets,” said Maggie Sun.

Sun is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of global experience in finance operations and capital markets advisory spanning New York to Silicon Valley and Asia. Before joining CTH, she was a Partner in the Operating Group of SoftBank Investment Advisors (“Vision Fund”). Prior to that, she was a Partner at Ernst & Young and PwC.

Atlas saw unprecedented growth in 2021 and has aggressive hiring targets to achieve its expansion ambitions in 2022. Yuan added, “The blockchain sectors are growing, and talent is in high demand. In addition to enhancing our senior leadership team, we continue to hire across all our companies. Fundamental Labs and IDEG are garnering significant interest from high performers wishing to leave traditional finance, meanwhile Atlas continues to attract high caliber talent around the world.”

About CTH Group

The CTH Group is a leading company in the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem. Following a distinctive strategy, we have a triangular business structure including venture capital investment, high-performance computing, and digital asset focused asset management. We bring value-added insights, operate distributed computing networks, and connect mainstream capital with the new asset class. Founded in 2016, our company has footprints across multiple countries and regions, covering the major innovation centers in the blockchain ecosystem.

About Atlas

Atlas is a Singapore headquartered technology group offering a broad range of value-added services including high-performance computing, application specific computing, hosting and cloud services, hardware distribution, and associated consulting services.

The company’s main revenue stream comes from maintaining and supplying computing capacity across blockchain networks. Currently, Atlas operates high-performance computing facilities in North America and Central Asia, with plans to expand operations in northern Europe and/or South America. Atlas is one of the largest companies in application specific computing (ASIC).

