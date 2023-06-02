Crown Prince thanks Jordanians, friends for participating in his wedding

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Friday thanked the Jordanian family and friends from various parts of the world, for sharing his joy in his wedding. “God blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion. May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us. Once again, my deepest thanks to everyone who celebrated with us from our beloved Jordan, as well as our family and loved ones from around the world. I could not be more thankful to God for the countless blessings He has granted me today, and to Rajwa for everything she is to me,” the Crown Prince said Friday in a post on his official Instagram account.

Source: Jordan News Agency