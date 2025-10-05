Crown Prince Reviews National Cybersecurity Strategy 2025-2028

Amman: His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II reviewed Jordan’s National Cybersecurity Strategy for 2025-2028 during a visit to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). The strategy outlines four primary objectives aimed at enhancing the nation’s digital security and capabilities.

According to Jordan News Agency, the National Cybersecurity Strategy focuses on fostering a secure digital environment, ensuring effective governance of services, strengthening national cyber capabilities, and encouraging cooperation and partnerships. These objectives are designed to fortify Jordan’s cybersecurity posture over the next few years.

During the visit, the Crown Prince met with key figures, including National Cybersecurity Council Chairman Ihab Hinnawi and council members, as well as National Cyber Security Centre Chairman Mohammad Al Smadi. Discussions centered around the development of skills and capabilities within the cybersecurity sector, increasing public awareness, and ensuring a secure digital landscape for both public and private sectors, with an emphasis on critical areas such as water, energy, and health.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain. The visit underscored the importance placed on cybersecurity as a national priority for Jordan.