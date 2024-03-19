  • Date: March 20, 2024
Crown Prince hosts iftar for third cohort of Hussein Fellowship programme


His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday hosted an iftar at Al Husseiniya Palace for the third cohort of the Hussein Fellowship, a Crown Prince Foundation programme that trains young leaders.

According to a royal court statement, Crown Prince Al Hussein said participants in the programme are partners in building the future, stressing the importance of implementing the skills they gained on the ground.

The programme is aimed at offering opportunities to youth across Jordan’s governorates to enhance their competitiveness and hone their skills.

Source: Jordan News Agency

