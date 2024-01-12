  • Date: January 13, 2024
  • Date: January 13, 2024

Crown Prince attends dinner hosted by Singapore deputy PM at conclusion of working visit

Singapore: Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong on Friday hosted a dinner banquet in honour of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, at the conclusion of his working visit to Singapore.

During the dinner, the two sides highlighted the strategic ties and shared values between Jordan and Singapore, which have grown over the past decades.

The two sides expressed keenness to further enhance economic relations, knowledge exchange, and cooperation in various fields, especially administrative reform, technical education, and vocational training.

Crown Prince Al Hussein noted that the visit included signing a comprehensive package of agreement and memoranda of understanding, stressing the need to build on them in the future.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages