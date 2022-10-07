Crowdworks introduces a new data annotation platform “Workstage” at GITEX2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Crowdworks (CEO Park Min-woo), Korea’s leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) training data platform company, will be exhibiting its new data annotation platform – Workstage – at the ‘2022 Dubai Information and Communication Exhibition’ (GITEX Global 2022).

Built with over one hundred patented technology, Workstage holds and utilizes 5 years of accumulated behavioral data from 400,000 crowd workers, and is designed to maximize the data annotation work productivity by 5 folds – when compared to an in-house approach.

So far, Crowdworks was named a Sample Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning 2022, completed its first US patent registration this year, and has started making its appearance on the global stage under its global brand – Workstage.

Crowdworks is actively expanding its global influence including the MENA (the Middle East and Africa). Park Min-woo the CEO says, “As competition in the domestic and global data labeling market intensifies, it is essential to secure technology-oriented competitiveness. As we have led the development of Korea’s AI industry, we will once again prove its technological prowess in the Middle East, the center of the emerging AI industry.”

On the other hand, GITEX is the largest technology exhibition in MENA sponsored and hosted by the UAE Prime Minister and the AI Minister, respectively. Being recognized as “the new oil” in UAE, the AI industry is fully supported at the national level to be developed even further – attracting pioneers and major leagues in AI from all around the globe.

About Crowdworks

Crowdworks is the largest AI training data annotation solution provider in Korea since 2017. Crowdworks’ AI training data annotation platform ‘Workstage’ delivers qualified AI training data collection and annotation to accelerate AI development for corporations from a wide range of industries including automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing.

