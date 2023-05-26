Crimes of US-Saudi aggression on this day 26 May

On May 26, the fighter jets of the US-Saudi-UAE aggression and its mercenaries targeted residential neighbourhoods, health facilities, telecommunications networks, fishermen’s centers and gas stations in war crimes that resulted in the martyrdom and injury of dozens of citizens in several provinces.

On 26 May 2015, nine citizens, including three women and two children, were killed and 16 wounded in an aggression raid on Jabal Saber in Taiz province, as well as three raids on the al-Estiqbal camp and al-Arous Mount in the province.

Two persons, including one child, were killed and 12 others were injured, following the targeting of the house of the Taiz province agent Ameen al-Bahr and the leadership of the Taiz axis in al-Jahmaliyah and al-Huban areas.

Six citizens of one family were also killed, and a woman was injured in a raid of the aggression’s warplanes on the village of Al-Mahsam in the Haradh district of Hajjah province. Five workers in the dialysis center in the district were also injured after it was bombed by the Saudi enemy.

The Saudi enemy targeted the customs building in the Haradh district with artillery shelling, and carried out raids on a number of government departments, the camp of the special security forces in the district, the vicinity of the government complex and the communications network in the Hayran district, and Wadi Haradh.

Also on this day, four citizens, including a woman, were killed, and twenty others, including women and children, were injured as a result of the aggression’s bombing of the health center and a popular market in Al-Asha district in Amran province.

The aggression warplanes launched a series of raids on the sea line and Aden International Airport, while Saudi artillery and missile strikes targeted the city of Baqim in Sa’ada province, which led to the destruction of seven houses and significant material damage.

On this day in the year 2016, the aggression warplanes launched a raid on the Harib Nehm area, west of Marib. While the mercenaries bombed Al-Matoun district in Jawf governorate with missiles and artillery, and Al-Tahani area in Dhalea with machine guns.

In Taiz, the aggression’s mercenaries bombed with heavy machine guns the Al-Qashouba area of Al-Wazi’iyah district, and with artillery, the network site, al-Madrb, the Al-Qarf area in the same district, and the coastal strip of the Dhubab district.

The aggression’s mercenaries took over the citizens’ homes in the Al-Madhabi Himyar area of Maqbanah district in Taiz, and forced the people to flee.

On May 26, 2017, eight citizens, including a child, were killed and five others were injured as a result of three raids by the aggression’s air forces, which targeted a house and a commercial store for the citizen Muhammad Ayed, and an oil change shop in the Al-Kanab area of Maqbana district, Taiz governorate.

The aggression warplanes launched four raids on the citizens’ farms in Bani Suwayd, Dawran Aness district, Dhamar governorate, causing great damage to the citizens’ farms and property.

The hostile aircraft also launched seven raids on the areas of Al-Rabiah, Al-Makhdara, Al-Mushajh, and Wadi Noo’a in the Serwah district of Marib governorate, which caused damage to the citizens’ property, while the mercenaries bombed separate areas in the district with artillery.

On this day in the year 2018, two women were killed and a third was injured in a raid launched by the aggression warplanes on the Al-Abla area in Harf Sufyan district, Amran governorate, and two raids targeted Al-Jabal Al-Aswad in the district.

In Al-Hodeidah Governorate, the aggression warplanes targeted, with four raids, the fishermen’s center in the Al-Arj area in the Bajel district, which led to the destruction of a number of boats, while a citizen was killed in a raid on the Al-Tuhaita district, and the hostile aircraft launched a raid on the Kilo 16 area, and eight raids on the communications network in the city of Al-Salif.

The aggression warplanes targeted, with two raids, the Yemen Oil Company station on Sixtieth Street in the capital Sana’a, killing four citizens, including a woman, and injuring 11 others, including children, and a huge fire broke out and caused significant material damage to the station and the cars passing by.

The aggression launched five raids on Al-Mazraq and Faj Haradh in Hajjah governorate.

On this day of the same year, a man and three children were killed and 15 citizens were wounded in an air raid of the aggression that targeted the main line in the city of Saada. Two men and a child were killed as a result of Saudi missile and artillery shelling on separate areas of the border district of Ghamr.

The hostile aircraft in the Saada governorate also launched four raids on citizens’ homes and a mosque in the Al-Hamzat area in the Sahar district, eight raids on the Takhiya area in the Majz district, and four raids on the Al-Boqa and Al-Atfin areas in the Kitaf district.

The aggression warplanes targeted, with six raids, the areas of Shaaban, Al Ali and Al-Azhor in the border district of Razih, while separate areas of the district were subjected to Saudi missile and artillery shelling.

On this day in the year 2019, two children were injured of varying degrees as a result of the explosion of a cluster bomb left over from the aggression remnants in the Al-Maqna’a area in the border district of Munabbih, Sa’ada Governorate, while Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted separate areas of the border district of Shada.

A boy was also wounded by mercenaries’ bullets in Gaza Street in Al-Hali district in the city of Hodeida, and the mercenaries targeted, with artillery shelling and intensive combing with light and medium calibers, Hodeidah airport and its adjacent areas, and residential areas south of the city.

The mercenaries bombed with mortars and missiles directed at the Al-Ittihad, Al-Waheen and City Max hotels, and other residential neighborhoods on Al-Khamseen Street in the city of Hodeida.

On May 26, 2020, a child was injured by Saudi artillery shelling on separate areas in the Shada district of Sa’ada governorate, while the warplanes launched three raids on the Al-Faraa area in the border district of Kitaf.

The aggression warplanes launched ten raids on the districts of Serwah, Madghal and Majzar in Marib Governorate, causing damage to citizens’ property.

The mercenaries bombed with a number of mortar shells and 18 artillery shells the villages of Al-Zafaran and Al-Sharfin in Kilo 16 in the Al-Durayhimi district of Hodeida governorate, and they also targeted with more than 20 artillery shells east of the city of Al-Durayhimi and the Al-Jah area in the Beit Al-Faqih district.

On this day in the year 2021, a citizen was injured by Saudi border guard fire in the Al-Raqo area of the border district of Munabbih Governorate, Sa’ada Governorate, and the aggression warplanes launched eight raids on the Serwah district in Marib Governorate, and a raid on Al-Hazm district in Jawf Governorate.

The mercenaries of the aggression targeted, with 85 artillery shells and various gunshots, many areas in Hodeida Governorate.

On May 26, 2022, the spy planes of the aggression launched six attacks on the Hays district in Al Hodeida governorate, while the mercenaries bombed separate areas in the governorate with artillery and gunshots.

Armed reconnaissance aircraft also launched five raids on the Al-Barah and Al-Qasr districts in Taiz governorate, and the Muris district in Al-Dhalea governorate.

The mercenaries of the aggression created combat fortifications in the vicinity of the city of Marib, Al-Malaheedh and Tabat Kadhem in Razih, Sa’ada Governorate, Al-Tina in Hayran District, Hajjah Governorate, Wadi Jarah and South Azran in Jizan.

The mercenaries targeted, with two Katyusha missiles, Al-Tina area in Hajjah governorate, and with artillery shelling, Al-Rawdah area in Marib governorate, Bab Ghalaq in Al-Dhalea governorate, Al-Mazraq in Hajjah governorate, and Wadi Jarah in Jizan.

The mercenaries shelled with artillery and tank shells, Al-Musina’a and Al-Mirbash in the Razih district, and Al-Shabaka in the Al-Madafin and Jabal Kadhem area in Al-Malaheedh in Sa’ada governorate. They also opened fire on citizens’ homes and separate areas in the governorates of Marib, Sa’ada, Hajjah, Taiz, Al-Dhalea, and fronts beyond the borders.

Source: Yemen News Agency