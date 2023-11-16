Court hands 30-year prison term to robber who assaulted three women



A criminal court handed a 23-year-old man a 30-year prison term after he brutally assaulted an old woman in her sleep and nicked her daughter’s neck with a knife before robbing another woman’s vehicle and driving off from the scene.

Last August, the convict broke into a home near the 7th circle late evening, waking up the elderly woman in the process. She attempted to scream for help, but the man knelt over her and covered over her mouth to stop her. In her struggle to break free, the woman, who had recently had pelvic surgery, fell off the bed. Upon hearing the struggle, her daughter, who was sleeping in another room, woke up and tried to fight him off, but he overpowered her and nicked her neck.

Fleeing the scene of the crime, the convict saw a vehicle and got into the passenger side and tried to shove the driver out, however, the woman was caught in her seatbelt and was dragged 300 meters alongside the car until she eventually passed out and slipped through the confines of the belt.

The court convicted

the young man of the crime of theft using extreme violence, and due to the gravity of the acts committed by him against innocent people, handed him a punishment of 30 years in prison with hard labor.

Source: Jordan News Agency