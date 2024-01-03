Correction Organization condemns Commander Al-Arouri assassination



The Correction Organization condemned in the strongest terms the crime of assassinating the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of the Hamas Movement, Sheikh, the Mujahid Saleh Al-Arouri, by a Zionist bombing of his house in the southern suburb of Beirut, which resulted in the martyrdom of him and a number of his heroic comrades.

In a statement today – received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the organization considered this treacherous and cowardly crime a full-fledged terrorist act, in addition to the crimes of genocide committed by Nazi-Zionism against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

Its expressed it condolences and congratulations to the Hamas movement, all the resistance factions, and all the patient and fighting Palestinian people… stressing the support and solidarity of the leadership and bases of the organization with all the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance factions in confronting the Zionist aggression against Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

Source: Yemen News Agency