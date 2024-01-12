Correction Organization condemns American-British aggression against Yemen and considers it part of Israeli aggression against Palestine



The Supreme Committee for Correction Organization strongly condemned the brutal American-British aggression against Yemen, and considered it an integral part of the brutal Israeli aggression against Gaza and Palestine.

A statement, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), said that aggression is for the sake of defending Israel and breaking the siege on it and has no relation to international navigation at all.

The Correction Organization confirmed that the position announced yesterday by the revolution leader , may God protect him, is the position of all Yemenis and that it is an Arab nationalist, Islamic and humanitarian position that cannot be undone except by stopping the genocidal war against the people of Gaza and the West Bank.

It called on all Arab peoples to stand up against the puppet regimes of America, Britain and Israel, to avenge their brothers in Palestine by all means and forms.

The Correction Organization called on all the Yemenis to move in angry marches this after

noon to condemn this brutal aggression against Yemen and to support our Palestinian Arab people.

Source: Yemen News Agency