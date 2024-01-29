Collectibus: Expertise at the Service of Sustainability

Collectibus has partnered with CSR Company International, one of the leading groups in the world.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Collectibus main goal is to put sustainability at the heart of businesses, innovating processes and products to help companies generate positive economic, social and environmental impacts that take into account the well-being of communities throughout the supply chain.

A quote from Danilo Devigli, Founding Partner, "We use an agile and open approach. We like to work with partners who share the same values. We work differently, from the conception and implementation of sustainability projects developed based on the real needs of businesses."

