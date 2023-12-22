  • Date: December 23, 2023
  • Date: December 23, 2023

Cold weather continues, new depression forecast for weekendMassive march in Bayda denouncing crimes of aggression in Gaza

Amman: Cold weather conditions are expected, on Friday, in most parts of the Kingdom, as a chance of light showers is forecast due to a new depression that will affect Jordan as of night hours, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.

The depression will bring scattered showers in Jordan’s northern and central regions accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstones.

Winds will be southwesterly brisk, the JMD noted.

The department warns of slippery roads stemmed from the depression, and low-visibility due to dust formation in the Badia regions.

Temperatures in the capital Amman will reach a high of 9 degrees Celsius and a low of 4 degrees.

Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 21 degrees during the day, sliding to 10 degrees during evening hours.
Source: Jordan News Agency

Al-Bayda governorate witnessed a massive public march in support of the Palestinian cause under the slogan (The coalition to protect Israeli ships does not intimidate us).

The crowds raised the Yemeni and Palestinian flags and slogans of challenge to coalition of protect Israeli ships.

The participants declared their readiness for all options to support the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance.

The participants authorized the revolutionary leadership and the Supreme Political Council to take all options to support the Palestinian cause.
Source: Yemen News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages