CKGSB Launches First Global Unicorn Programs with First Stop in Dubai

BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Having worked with prominent companies and leading venture capitals to set up an ecosystem in China and abroad that has fostered over 136 unicorn companies, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) is launching the Global Unicorn Programs, a series of executive education programs focused on creating unicorns and an ecosystem of socially responsible and globally visionary entrepreneurs across Eurasia. In partnership with The World Government Summit of United Arab Emirates, The Executive Council of Dubai, Whampoa Group, Seoul Municipal Government and Maekyung Media Group, the programs will be offered in Dubai, UAE (Feb 15-17), Singapore (May 16-19) and Seoul, South Korea (Sept 12-15), with each location offering a unique perspective into three dynamic and technology-driven markets.

Who should join?

Founders or co-founders of companies with at least series A round funding that aspire to become unicorns;

Senior leaders from leading VC, PE firms and other investing entities like corporate venture capital or family offices looking for ideal candidates;

Executives from established businesses looking to invest in promising companies;

Senior government officials, NGO executives or public representatives trying to enhance regional entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Why join?

Acquire unparalleled regional knowledge from GCC, RCEP and East Asia;

Harness the power of exponential tech such as Web 3.0, blockchain, smart manufacturing and AI;

Build your own regional ecosystem with like-minded leaders;

Dive into hubs of entrepreneurship to fast-track your business growth in the region.

CKGSB will launch its first Global Unicorn Program in Dubai with the Global Unicorn Forum, co-hosted with the World Government Summit (WGS) and the Global Unicorn Center on February 15th, to coincide with the exclusive WGS. This 3-day program will deep dive into Dubai with unparalleled regional knowledge, first-hand access to tech-driven business practices and guidance, and possibilities to construct their regional ecosystems by connecting with like-minded entrepreneurs, investors and officials. Scholarships are available for eligible applicants.

Dubai unicorn program’s highlights:

Over 10 global unicorn company founders/CEOs will attend;

Over 10 top PE/VC investment companies will join the program road show;

20 Chinese CEOs/Investors joining the program;

Top thought leaders and academics will teach the course including the former chief strategic officer of JD.com, top CKGSB professors, former Wharton chair professor;

10 senior UAE government officials attending the program;

One-to-one pitches and networking sessions with influential global VCs and corporate VCs.

