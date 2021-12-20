China Unicom Beijing and Huawei Present “5G Capital” Innovation Project Achievements

Building a Gigabit City for a Shared Meta Life

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — China Unicom Beijing and Huawei updated media today on their progress with “5G Capital” project by showcasing their new use cases. Through the “5G Capital” project, the partners aim to turn Beijing into a global 5G benchmark, a gigabit city able to support the emerging data-hungry meta life.

Building a Gigabit City with All-Scenario 5G Gigabit Networks

A metropolis that is also China’s capital, Beijing has enormous demand for mobile communications across a variety of complex scenarios. In order to fulfill the needs of diverse services and applications, the city needs to establish networks providing strong capabilities. Building high quality 5G networks that meets Beijing’s high standards is one of the main goals of the China Unicom Beijing and Huawei “5G Capital” project.

China Unicom Beijing and Huawei organized a “snow experience tour” that features nearly 20 use-cases along the expressway, at the national alpine skiing centers in Beijing’s Yanqing District, and in Beijing’s outskirt Fuyukou village. It showcases the impressive uplink and downlink capabilities of 5G gigabit networks in both indoor and outdoor areas.

Yang Lifan, deputy general manager of China Unicom Beijing, highlighted the progress made with the “5G Capital” project in 2021. “We have built outstanding 5G networks for scaled commercial rollout in Beijing. With smart operations based on a user-centric network assessment criteria released in May this year, we focused on new deployment, optimization, and maintenance to build 5G gigabit networks that guarantee a gigabit experience for a variety of use-cases.”

Ritchie Peng, president of Huawei’s 5G Product Line, also commented on the milestones achieved by the “5G Capital” project. “Since the project launched in April last year, we have been working with China Unicom Beijing on piloting and commercially rolling out 10 solutions, including MetaAAU, indoor ubiquitous gigabit, and super uplink. Together, we have established a global benchmark for 5G. We are very happy to see that China Unicom Beijing’s networks have been used in several experience tours this year, demonstrating strong 5G capabilities in bustling playgrounds, highways, mountains, and rural areas. Through innovation, we will continue to help China Unicom Beijing build outstanding 5G networks.”

At the press conference, Fan Liqun, head of the 5G co-construction and sharing work group; Cai Kai, general manager of the network optimization center; and Jin Ye, general manager of the digitalization division in China Unicom Beijing, described smart operations as a systematic capability in digital operations and infrastructure. Marvin Chen, president of Huawei’s DIS product line, summarized the innovative solutions Huawei has implemented for the “5G Capital” project.

Going Smart for a Shared Meta Life

Continuous 5G coverage has enabled China Unicom Beijing to provide 10 new 5G services to users travelling at 100 km/h on an expressway that includes tunnels. These services provide 5G ultra-fast upload and download, focus tracking of 5G live broadcasts, 5G sports game viewing, 5G cloud gaming, 5G real-time conferencing, voice calling over sports watches, health monitoring, and 5G in-vehicle network applications.

At the national alpine skiing center in the Yanqing District, China Unicom Beijing provides players and spectators with a range of smart services, including smart protection against COVID-19, real-time weather monitoring, 5G broadcast backpacks, push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) handheld terminals, material management, and 5G first aid to maximize the 5G uplink and downlink gigabit capabilities.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1712457/Joint_Press_ Release_China_Unicom_Beijing_ Huawei.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1712458/5G_technologies_ supports_use_cases_National_ Alpine_Skiing_Centers_Beijing. jpg