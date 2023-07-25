Capital’s secretariat.. reopening traffic in Sana’a Al-Sa’ela road

The Capital Municipality opened on Tuesday traffic in the center of Sana’a Al-Sa’ela road, after completing the paving work in the project to rehabilitate the main line carrying sewage and stopping work until the end of the rainy season.

The Mayor of the Capital, Dr. Hammoud Obbad, the Secretary General of the Local Council, Amin Jamaan, the Undersecretary of the Works Sector, Eng. Abdul Karim Al-Houthi, and the Director of the Directorate of Shu’ub Ahmed Al-Samat, were briefed on the completion of paving and pouring works in the second section of the first phase of the project, and the removal of concrete barriers and work waste.

They listened to an explanation from those in charge of the project about the percentage of completion in the first phase of the project, starting from the Al-Shorta Hospital Bridge to the 850-meter Freedom Bridge, and not opening any new works according to the directives of the Capital Municipality.

The Mayor of the Capital indicated that traffic in the center of Sana’a Al-Sa’ela will be temporarily reopened until the end of the rainy season, in order to reduce traffic congestion in the vital streets and maintain the safety of implementing the project and the Greater Al-Sa’ela.

He stressed that the implementation of the project to rehabilitate the main sewage line in Al-Sa’ela will be resumed, immediately after the rainy season, indicating that the project is considered one of the most important service projects, with a cost of six million and 400 thousand dollars.

Source: Yemen News Agency