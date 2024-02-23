Breaking Records: UXLINK Attracts 978,000 New Web3 Wallet Registration with $78,000,000 Deposit asset from February 01 to February 22, 2024

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 February 2024 – Over the course of a groundbreaking launch campaign from February 1st, UXLINK, the leading Web3 social infrastructure platform renowned for its innovative “Real World Social” and “Group” features, launched multiple Web3 wallet feature that exceeded all expectations.

During this limited time frame, this feature resulted in the creation and connection of more than 978,000 new Web3 wallet addresses to UXLINK. The average value of assets held in these connected wallets surpassed $70 in equivalent tokens, totaling a remarkable $78 million. This surge in user engagement expanded globally, spanning across over 100 countries and regions including Vietnam, Indonesia, Nigeria, Europe, and the Middle East. Noteworthy was the peak in the new registration/UV ratio, reaching an outstanding 42%, underscoring the trust and efficiency cultivated through acquaintance social networks and group interactions.